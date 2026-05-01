Texas Two-Step: Urban One Grows In Dallas With Double Deal

Urban One is simultaneously growing and streamlining its Dallas presence, acquiring two stations while handing off a third to a Spanish-language Christian broadcast ministry seeking a new flagship among the market’s massive Hispanic audience.

The company has agreed to acquire Service Broadcasting Group, LLC, which includes stations KKDA and KRNB. As part of the deal, Urban One will sell 94.5 KZMJ to Fuzion Dallas, LLC, the entity behind Encouragement Media Group’s Fuzión format.

On the Fuzión side, the 100,000-watt KZMJ signal covers the full DFW market and all of North Texas, reaching an estimated 2.5 million Hispanics. The station will become the flagship for the Fuzión network, which currently broadcasts across 18 signals in the Southwest including Las Vegas, Southern California, Albuquerque, and East Texas. Greg Guy of Tideline Partners served as exclusive broker on the transaction, representing EMG.

Both transactions are pending FCC approval. No sale price has been listed at this time.

Urban One President and CEO Alfred Liggins commented, “This transaction is accretive and advances our consolidation strategy by scaling our presence in high-growth regions where our target audience is most concentrated. By bringing these stations into our portfolio, we aren’t just growing our footprint; we are elevating our ability to serve our audience and our advertising partners with unmatched scale and local expertise.”

Urban One Regional Vice President Doug Abernathy stated, “By aligning our best-in-class team with these new platforms, we are securing the future of local radio in Dallas and ensuring we remain the primary source for news, entertainment, and connection for the communities we serve.”

Encouragement Media Group President and CEO Troy Kriechbaum said, “DFW is one of the most strategic markets in the country, serving as a major hub of Spanish media and spiritual influence, with the power to shape culture across the nation,” with EMG VP of Spanish Ministries Brenda Águila adding, “Our desire is to bring the hope of the Gospel, unite the Hispanic community across DFW and North Texas, and point hearts to Jesus Christ.”