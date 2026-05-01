The Sales Talent Lessons Radio Needs From Hispanic Radio

These days, recruiting and retaining sales talent in radio requires more than a competitive commission structure. It requires a story worth telling. Fortunately, for the leaders of Hispanic radio, that story runs deeper than most, all thanks to community.

In our upcoming May issue, Radio Ink asked the Medallas de Cortez Director of Sales/Sales Manager of the Year finalists how they attract and retain sales professionals to radio in an era of Big Tech competition.

Here is some of what they told us:

“We don’t try to compete with digital; we evolve with it. To attract talent, we present radio as part of a bigger ecosystem. To retain them, culture and purpose play a big role. And at the end of the day, it also has to make sense professionally: strong earning potential, flexibility, and the right tools to succeed. When you put all of that together, radio becomes a very strong space to build a long-term career.”

“For the Hispanic community, radio isn’t just a ‘legacy medium’ — it is the plaza pública. It’s the heartbeat of the neighborhood. While digital platforms offer algorithms, radio offers acompañamiento. To keep your best salespeople, treat them like familia. Celebrate their wins publicly, involve them in the community events they help fund, and ensure they see the faces of the families their work supports.”

“One thing we’ve done is partner with the University of Central Florida and connect with their radio and TV broadcasting program. UCF sends us students in the program to get hands-on training and experience. Getting in front of young aspiring talent is a key tentpole for radio’s future.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s May issue, featuring the Medallas de Cortez honorees, comes out Monday, May 11. Click HERE to subscribe today.

Join us as we crown the Medallas de Cortez winners in Phoenix, May 27 & 28, during Hispanic Radio Conference 2026. Early bird pricing ends soon!