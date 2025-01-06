iHeart Multicultural Team Deals Promotions for Sparrow and Faison

iHeartMedia has enhanced its Multicultural Business and Development team with the promotions of Nicky Sparrow to Executive Vice President of Multicultural Sales and Dee Dee Faison to Vice President of Multicultural Partnerships and Alliances.

Sparrow, who has been with iHeartMedia for 25 years, has been promoted from Senior Vice President of Multicultural Sales, where she has served since 2021. Sparrow also sits on the boards of the RAB, Florida Association of Broadcasting, The First Tee of North Florida, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which named her its 2024 Partner of the Year.

She was also named one of Radio Ink‘s Future African American Leaders in 2013.

Faison joined iHeartMedia in 2020 as Director of Client Success after leading event strategy and marketing for WBLS in New York. Her 24-year media and entertainment career includes roles at Sony Music and Initiative Media, as well as work with clients such as the FDA, Toyota, McDonald’s, and Wells Fargo. Faison is a graduate of Howard University.

In her new role, Sparrow will leverage iHeartMedia’s extensive platforms, including radio, podcasting, digital, data, and events, as well as The Black Effect Podcast Network and My Cultura Podcast Network, to deliver results for advertising partners targeting multicultural audiences nationwide.

Faison will focus on developing and scaling partner programs to expand iHeart’s multicultural initiatives.

iHeartMedia President of Multicultural Business and Development Tony Coles commented, “We’re excited to officially elevate Nicky and Dee Dee to our executive team. These talented leaders bring a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that will be instrumental in driving our mission forward of connecting our clients and partners with iHeartMedia’s multicultural audiences.”