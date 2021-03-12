Nicky Sparrow Promoted By iHeartMedia

Nicky Sparrow has been named iHeartMedia’s Senior Vice President of Multicultural Sales for the Markets Group. She most recently served as the Market President for iHeartMedia Jacksonville.

“It’s important to ensure that our markets represent the growing multicultural communities we all live in,” said Julie Donohue, President Multi-Market Partnerships. “Nicky continues to demonstrate strong leadership skills and with her expansive experience, expertise in sales and vision for creating an innovative, strategic focus on our multicultural audiences, I am fully confident she is the person to lead our multicultural sales efforts.”

“I’m thrilled for this next step in my career,” said Sparrow. “I’ve been with iHeartMedia for more than 20 years, and I can’t wait to take my experience and strong relationships with partners and advertisers to further deliver and create innovative and effective multicultural opportunities for our consumers.”