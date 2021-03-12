WEEI Welcomes New Midday Co-host

WEEI (WEEI-FM/AM) Boston has added Andy Gresh to the line-up. Gresh will join co-host Rich Keefe on Gresh & Keefe, starting March 15.

“Andy Gresh has a vast amount of experience covering the Boston sports scene, making him a perfect addition to our midday programming,” said Mark Hannon, Regional President. “We’re excited to team him up with WEEI’s Rich Keefe to bring listeners a dynamic midday show that will reflect what sports fans are talking about day in and day out.”

“I’m excited to be back on the radio in Boston,” said Gresh. “I think people know I’m pretty familiar with this time slot, but It’s time to present something new and fresh, with energy, focus and fun. Rich Keefe and I have always had a cool relationship that I truly believe that will translate through the speakers.”