A’s Back on Radio

The MLB team has cut a deal to broadcast all 162 games on Bloomberg 960 AM. Last season, after the team was unable to strike a deal with any radio station, they decided to stream their games on TuneIn. They found out quickly fans wanted to hear the games on radio.

In addition to 960 AM, A’s games can be found on 103.7 FM (KOSF-HDT) and 1140 AM (KHTK Sacramento) as well as 12 other affiliates in Northern California.

Spanish language broadcasts for 60 games can be found on 1010 AM (KIQI) and 990 AM (KATD). A’s Cast on iHeartRadio will remain the official home of the club’s radio content.