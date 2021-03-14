IBA Free Webinar This Thursday

The Independent Broadcasters Association will present programming consultants Jim Richards, Mike Donovan, Keith Clark, and Harv Blain of Vallie Richards Donovan Consulting Thursday March 18th at 2pm eastern for another IBA ‘members only’ webinar.

The presentation is called ‘The 5’s, 5 Programming Points on 5 Topics’ Morning Shows, Air Talent, Radio Usage Trends, Your Streams (website, Alexa, Mobile App) and Ratings.

The IBA webinar series provides its members the opportunity to learn from the industries brightest influencers, from the sales, programming, marketing and promotions, business, engineering, employment, and social media arenas, with an aggressive bi-monthly schedule of speakers throughout the year.

The bi-monthly IBA webinar series is for IBA members only, and one of the free benefits to its members. If you are not an IBA member and would like to attend, secure your membership on or before the webinar at www.iba.media