West Virginia’s ‘Talkline’ Gets New Host Duo As Kercheval Retires

MetroNews’ Talkline, a midday current affairs program heard on 35 affiliate stations across West Virginia and one in Maryland, has a new pair of hosts. Dave Wilson and T.J. Meadows are taking over the program following the retirement of longtime host Hoppy Kercheval.

Wilson and Meadows will split responsibilities between Morgantown and Charleston. Wilson, host of Talk of the Town in Morgantown, has frequently served as a substitute host for Kercheval. Meadows, based in Teays Valley, brings a background in federal policy as the former director for American Electric Power.

Kercheval will remain active with MetroNews in several capacities, including providing weekly commentaries, making occasional guest appearances on Talkline, mentoring news and sports staff, and contributing to the 3 Guys Before the Game podcast.

Hoppy Kercheval commented, “It is hard to step away from the show that has meant so much to me, but I have confidence in Dave and T.J. They are professionals who share my passion for bringing relevant and compelling stories to our state.”

MetroNews President and CEO George Pelletier commented, “Hoppy has been a fixture in West Virginia’s media for 49 years. His commitment to doing things right, as well as his uncanny ability to ask the important questions, is what makes him and Talkline so trusted and popular.”

“Although Dave and T.J. will be new to hosting Talkline on a daily basis, both have had extensive experience with the show. We are excited to have two seasoned veterans to assist us in the next chapter of Talkline,” Pelletier added.