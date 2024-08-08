Houston Welcomes Reggie Adetula Home To SportsRadio 610

Reginald “Reggie” Adetula will be the new midday co-host for Houston’s SportsRadio 610 (KILT-AM). Starting August 19, he will join existing co-host John Lopez and producer Edward “Figgy Fig” Gilliard for In The Loop.

Adetula, a Houston native, returns to his hometown after working as the evening host and producer at Audacy’s 105.3 The Fan (KRLD) in Dallas.

SportsRadio 610 Brand Manager Parker Hillis remarked, “We’re thrilled to have Reggie join In The Loop as the newest host. He’s a natural talent whose on-air enthusiasm and innate ability to connect with an audience will make him the perfect fit here in Houston.”

Adetula commented, “This is an incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to join an amazing team at SportsRadio 610 and build relationships with listeners in the city I’ve always loved.”