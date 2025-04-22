Steal These Ideas At A Benztown Global Radio Webinar

LOS ANGELES — Radio imaging, voiceover, podcasting, jingles and programming specialist Benztown is teaming up with research and strategy shop P1 Media Group for a Thursday no-cost webinar featuring veteran programming executive Jimmy Steal.

The online learning opportunity is focused on “Creating On-Air Megastars and Programming Legendary Radio Stations” and features Steal, today with San Diego-based consultancy Collective Heads.

The 45-minute webinar will be hosted by Benztown CEO Andreas Sannemann and Ken Benson, Partner at P1 Media Group.

In the webinar, Steal plans to touch on the following discussion topics:

How stations can win in an environment where operators are continuing to cut talent from budgets, and whether that is a wise move. Plus, how he advises radio owners and operators to fund talent.

How programmers can get the most out of their voice trackers.

His secrets for developing some of the biggest talent in American radio.

While PD at Mix 1019 in Chicago, he was asked to replace one of the top-rated morning shows in the city, “Eric & Kathy.” Steal shares what was that like, and how he and the station recovered.

With programmers having more and more responsibilities and fewer and fewer resources to achieve the same performance markers, how PD’s can prioritize their day and stay focused on what’s really important.

The keys to his success in many formats, including Hot AC, Rock, and Hip Hop, and programming in three of the largest U.S. markets.

His favorite format and some of his favorite stations today and what they’re doing well.

His current work at Collective Heads and how he is helping stations through talent coaching, content creation, and digital marketing strategies for radio and beyond.

WHEN: Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 2pm Eastern

WHERE: Register NOW at: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/92/4q4xgh79. Upon registering, you will receive a link with webinar information.