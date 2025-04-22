Caribbean Beats, At An Output Far Above FCC Rules

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — It is one of a host of FCC-licensed low power FM radio stations using a frequency that in the early 2000s was home to one of dozens of brazen unlicensed broadcast buccaneers. Now, it appears those operating this LPFM on behalf of the Broward Jewish Alliance, with an audience of Blacks of Caribbean descent its focus, has been impudent on its own accord.

How so? Its wattage and coverage area far exceeded what is allowed by the Commission.

WZPP-LPFM 96.1, licensed to Hollywood, is licensed for 48 watts from a structure within the Miami-Fort Lauderdale “antenna farm” straddling the Miami-Dade and Broward County line, just east of Hard Rock Stadium.

It has been tied to “The Voice Of The Caribbean,” which boasts a website indicating that it is using the 94.3 MHz frequency in Miami and 102.1 MHz frequency in Fort Lauderdale.

That said, WZPP is the subject of the NOV sent to Broward Jewish Alliance, which owns the LPFM, from Enforcement Bureau Region Two head Dedrick Roybiskie. On May 13, 2024, an agent of the Enforcement Bureau’s Miami Office inspected the transmitter site, located at 390 NW 210th Street in Miami, and observed that the transmitter power output (TPO) was 1,022 watts. That is precisely 811 times the authorized power for WZPP.

Notice was sent to BJA on Monday, and it has 20 days to respond to the Enforcement Bureau.