Ted Cruz’s Podcast Becomes An Hourlong Syndicated Show

He’s been a huge supporter of the AM Radio in Every Vehicle Act, which directly helps the nation’s biggest owner of radio stations in ensuring its kHz-band properties remain easily accessible in cars, trucks and vans traversing the nation’s roadways. Now, iHeartMedia is further reinforcing the power of AM Radio by placing this federal legislator’s podcast on more than 100 stations via syndication.

Technically, the podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, hosted by the Senate Commerce Committee Chair and Republican Senator from Texas, is being expanded as a 60-minute weekend offering distributed by iHeart’s Premiere Networks.

The radio version of the podcast debuted last weekend, with Cruz joined by Ben Ferguson in discussing “the most important news stories of the day” from a conservative lens, “going behind the scenes of the political debates that define our country.”

In prepared comments, Senator Cruz said, “Verdict gives listeners a behind-the-scenes look at what’s really happening in Washington, D.C., and we’re excited to begin reaching even more people across the country who are hungry for in-depth conversations on the most important issues facing our nation.”

Ferguson added, “As the political landscape continues to shift, this show will be a major force driving the national conversation—especially when it comes to breaking down the real story behind the headlines coming out of Washington, D.C. Expect bold analysis, insider access, and no-nonsense commentary that will shape how the country understands what’s really going on in our nation’s capital.”

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott spoke highly of Cruz, calling him a “political insider whose views and opinions are valued by audiences.” She added that Premiere is “always looking for engaging and entertaining programming that resonates with listeners, and the continued success of Verdict made the decision to expand the program to radio a no-brainer. By harnessing the immense power of broadcast radio, we’re confident Verdict with Ted Cruz will reach millions more listeners across America every week.”

Verdict with Ted Cruz was first launched as a weekly podcast in January 2020. Sen. Cruz

partnered with Premiere Networks to expand the podcast to three days a week in 2022 with the addition of Ferguson as co-host.