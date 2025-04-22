Cincinnati Public Radio Celebrates New ‘Mass Timber’ Broadcast Facility

Twenty-one months after Cincinnati Public Radio made a significant stride toward its brand new office and studio space for the two FMs it operates, the global construction and development firm tasked with building the facilities has completed the project. It is notable, for it marks the first mass timber broadcast facility in the United States.

Skanska is the entity behind the newly christened 35,000-square-foot, $32 million headquarters for the parent of NPR Member station WVXU (also heard on WMUB in the Miami Valley) and Classical sibling WGUC, along with its HD multicast programming hubs.

Skanska says the facility “embodies the future of sustainable construction, merging cutting-edge innovation with a deep commitment to environmental responsibility.” How so? The new headquarters utilizes Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) to reduce carbon emissions. In total, 498 pieces of mass timber were erected in just 37 days. The timber, sourced from black spruce trees aged between 80 to 100 years old, “reflects the unique environmental conditions of their growth region.” The CLT stair stringers, each weighing approximately 7,500 pounds, highlight the robust nature of the structure. The building also features approximately 40,000 linear feet of radiant floor tubing, ensuring efficient heating throughout.

The project is a collaboration between Skanska, Cincinnati Public Radio, emersion DESIGN, Neyer Properties, Schaefer Inc., CMTA, and WSDG. The new building’s design prioritizes visibility and accessibility, emphasizing openness with an open office plan and Emersion Design’s extensive use of glass to maximize natural light.

“It is wonderful to finally be at the end of this journey and to see this building now full of the people who make Cincinnati Public Radio as special as it is. I’m tremendously grateful to the team of architects and builders and contractors who skillfully brought what was once a drawing to its full fruition,” said Cincinnati Public Radio President/CEO Richard Eiswerth. “The generosity of our community and our listeners is second to none and to all who have contributed to this moment, thank you. Keep listening. We have great things to come.”

The headquarters consolidates CPR’s operations under one roof. Designed with the community in mind, the space features:

Two on-air studios, dual interview studios, and a large performance studio that accommodates ensemble performances, film scoring, screenings, and includes full production lighting for video

11,000 square feet of office space

A public gathering area and terraced outdoor plaza, capable of hosting concerts, lectures, and events for up to 120 guests

Free-access podcast studios for local content creators

Dedicated recording spaces for musicians and arts programming