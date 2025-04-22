WYMS Music Director Gets WBA Foundation Grant

The music director of “88Nine,” the Milwaukee noncommercial eclectic Adult Alternative formally known as WYMS-FM, has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 Results Broadcasting Education Grant from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Foundation.

Erin Wolf joined the station in 2022, after many years of hosting a show on Milwaukee School of Engineering noncommercial WMSE-FM. “Her expertise in music curation, her deep knowledge of diverse genres, and her commitment to discovering and championing local artists have significantly enriched our programming and strengthened our connection with the community,” notes Jordan Lee, Executive Director for WYMS’s parent, Radio Milwaukee. “Under Erin’s leadership, our station has consistently delivered high-quality, innovative, and culturally relevant programming. She has an uncanny ability to identify emerging talent and introduce audiences to fresh, authentic voices, creating a platform that celebrates the diversity and vibrancy of Milwaukee’s music scene. Her work has not only elevated the station but also bolstered Milwaukee’s reputation as a hub for music and creativity.”

Wolf commented, “I feel gratified my journey has led me to a career in broadcast journalism, particularly in music. It’s been continuously inspiring, engaging and rewarding.”

Bruce and Don Grassman of Results Broadcasting had the vision to establish the grant. The grant was increased to $3,000 in 2023 thanks to an additional contribution from Bruce Grassman.

Previous recipients of the grant include:

Rachel Frye, WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee

Morgan Schillinger, WBAY-TV, Green Bay

Allison Eggers, WDJT-TV, Milwaukee

Erin Bagatta, WYMS-FM, Milwaukee

Aisha Morales, WBAY-TV, Green Bay

Anyone interested in applying for the grant can find more information here. Applications for the next round will be accepted beginning Jan. 1, 2026.