A Three-Hour Format Comes To Anthony Cumia Program

In a move Red Apple Audio Networks attributes to listener and affiliate demand, the nationally syndicated Anthony Cumia Show will be expanding from two hours to the more-established three-hour time frame, starting May 4.

The program presently airs live each Sunday on the John Catsimatidis-owned WABC-AM in New York, running from 8pm-11pm Eastern. Cumia, previously known for his role as the co-host of “Hot Talk” program Opie & Anthony, joined WABC on March 8. Eight days later, syndication commenced. Today, some 20 stations air Cumia’s Sunday night talk program.

“The response from listeners and affiliates to Anthony’s return to radio has been astounding,” said Red Apple Media and WABC Radio President Chad Lopez. “Listeners and affiliates were clamoring for more Anthony Cumia, so we extended his show.”

Cumia added, “I missed radio as much – perhaps more – than radio missed me. I’m thrilled that WABC Radio gave me the opportunity to return to my radio fans.”

For information on The Anthony Cumia Show or any of Red Apple Audio Networks’ syndicated programs, stations may contact [email protected] .