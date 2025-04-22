‘Joe Pags’ Now ‘Unshaken and Unafraid’ Thanks To Salem

Nationally syndicated talk radio host Joseph Pagliarulo, known to listeners as “Joe Pags,” is launching a new podcast through a partnership with Salem Media Group.

“Unshaken and Unafraid” will feature exclusive interviews, “bold commentary, and behind-the-scenes insight into the stories the mainstream won’t touch,” Salem promises. It will be available across the conservative-leaning spoken word media purveyor’s platforms.

“Joe Pags” will host three episodes of the podcast per week.

“This show marks a new chapter for one of conservative media’s boldest voices,” Salem boasts. “It’s a significant step forward in Salem Media’s mission to deliver trusted conservative content across radio, television, podcasts, and streaming.”

For Pagliarulo, “This is more than a podcast. It’s a platform for real talk in a world drowning in propaganda. They’ve tried everything to shut me up, but I’m getting louder. Salem understands our fight, and I’m honored to team up with them.”

Salem Media Group Chief Strategy Officer Brad Parscale added, “We’re thrilled to welcome Joe Pags to the Salem Podcast Network. He brings massive credibility, a loyal national audience, and the courage that’s desperately needed right now. This show is going to shake things up.”