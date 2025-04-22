‘Kidd Kraddick Award’ Goes To Arizona Morning Veterans

PHOENIX — They first found fame as the morning hosts of KRQQ-FM 93.7 in Tucson and, thanks to that success, relocated to KZZP-FM, today a sibling of “KRQ” owned by iHeartMedia. They then entered national syndication via iHeartMedia-owned Premiere Networks.

Now, Johnjay Van Es and Rich Berra of “The Johnjay & Rich Show” have been selected as this year’s honoree of the Morning Show Boot Camp’s 2025 “Kidd Kraddick Award,” named after the late KHKS-FM in Dallas-based morning host.

The award from MSBC recognizes “those of unparalleled success, inimitable style and authenticity. exemplary service to their community and serving as a constant source of inspiration to other shows and personalities.”

Traditionally, each year’s recipient is charged with selecting the following year’s honoree. Last year’s recipient, Kevin Rolston of the WRMF in West Palm Beach morning program known as “The KVJ Show,” said in selecting “Johnjay and Rich” that acknowledging Kraddick’s contributions to the radio industry extend well beyond his show, and he trained many great talents of the next generation. As such, Johnjay and Rich are “an obvious choice” for this award.

Rolston commented, “They have dominated Phoenix for more than twenty years and are expanding their brand of entertainment nationwide. They are authentic, engaging personalities.”

The hosts will be presented with the award at the 2025 Morning Show Boot Camp in Austin, scheduled from August 7-9.

“The Kidd Kraddick Award holds so much meaning in our industry, and to be chosen by someone we respect so much, makes it even more special,” said Van Es. “We’ve always looked up to the legacy Kidd left behind – his talent, his heart, and the way he used his platform to truly make a difference. To be recognized in that same spirit is humbling beyond words.”

Berra added, “My Italian immigrant grandfather used to say to me in his semi-broken English, ‘You sure do talk a lot for a kid that doesn’t know a lot about anything.’ Little did he know that would be the cornerstone of my career alongside Johnjay. We just celebrated our 25th anniversary together, and I feel like we are just getting started. What a crazy honor to step inside the same shoes of our radio IDOLS. We are so not worthy but honored to accept this very special acknowledgment.”

Past honorees include Bert Weiss of syndicated program “The Bert Show,” The YEA Network-syndicated “The Kidd Kraddick Show,” “The Ace & TJ Show,” The “Dwyer & Michaels Show,” WBGG-FM in Miami market veteran Paul Castronovo, Seattle radio veteran BJ Shea, Rochester morning icon “Brother Wease,” “Mojo” of WKQI “Channel 955” in Detroit, the “Roula and Ryan Show with Eric” at KRBE-FM in Houston, and KDWB-FM in Minneapolis morning host Dave Ryan.