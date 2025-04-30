Avoiding S.O.S. With S.O.P.

S.O.P. stands for Standard Operating Procedure. (Not to be confused with S.O.B., which has an entirely different meaning.) When you have a plan that you know works, it’s pretty simple: follow it. It’s something that I used to be great at. And it’s something I need to be great at again…

This week, I attended a training seminar in California, and it reopened my eyes. And it also reminded me of how valuable it is to have a solid S.O.P.

Here’s a real-life example: I will be doing a seminar in one of my markets in a couple of weeks. The last seminar we hosted did not have the greatest showing. We only had 13 companies sign up… and nine of those made the event. Not a performance worth repeating.

So, they followed the blueprint that I gave them initially. They held two-hour call sessions starting five weeks in advance. They contacted the local SHRM chapter. They are running the needed on-air messaging. They are going to have me on the morning show next week, among other tactics.

The group call sessions are undeniably the fuel that runs the engine – and it’s probably the thing most salespeople dislike the most – but as a salesperson myself, there is one thing that always helps me overcome dislike: cash!

The staff and management team did the work. And guess what? They reported that 36 companies had signed on…

…two weeks before their event!

The goal will be 40-50. BRAVO! Well done!!! Anyone who said that being successful was easy has lied to you. It is not easy. It is work. But if worked correctly, good things happen! Make good things happen. Even if you dislike the S.O.P., you’ll love the results.

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me, and I may answer it in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars, we should talk.