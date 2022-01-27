Johnny Chiang Exiting Radio

Cox Media Group has announced that after 31 years in radio, 29 years with Cox Media Group and 21 years at CMG’s Houston cluster, Johnny Chiang will be joining Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts to create Red Street Records, a new country music record label.

Chiang started his career with CMG in Los Angeles at KFI in 1991 before moving to Houston in 2000 to launch KHPT and soon after being appointed to lead the legendary KKBQ. In 2006, he became Operations Director of the CMG Houston cluster.

“We thank Johnny for his many years of leadership with CMG and service to the Houston community and wish him well as he sets off on this new adventure” said Keith Lawless, CMG Regional Vice President. Rob Babin, SVP and head of CMG Radio added, “His positive impact on our CMG radio brands and people will continue for many years and we wish him well in this new chapter in his career.”

Chiang added, “In my nearly 30 years at CMG, I’ve been blessed with the best teammates anyone could ever hope to have. Thank you for your trust in me to lead some of the best radio brands in America. You are my CMG family, and that will never change.”

Chiang will be assisting in the transition to find a new PD.