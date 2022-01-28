Sales Manager of The Week – Beasley’s Marta DeLisi

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia Market Manager Joe Bell says while Beasley has 5 FM’s in Philadelphia, the company only has one in Wilmington, WJBR. And while most of Bell’s attention has to be spent on Philly, he gets a huge helping hand in Wilmington from DeLisi when he’s not there. “She’s recruited a strong group of sellers, she’s totally embraced digital, WJBR is the best performing and she’s gotten the station deeper into the community.”

Here’s our Sales Manager interview of the Week with Beasley Media Group General Sales Manager Marta DeLisi…

Radio Ink: Why did you get into radio and radio sales.

Marta DeLisi: I believe that life and the circumstances that you are faced with mold us into the people we become. I was born in Warsaw, Poland during a very rocky time, politically. As a little girl, I dreamed of being a leader, someone whose voice is heard and used to influence positive change. I received a boom box with a microphone for my 9th birthday. That boom box is the first tangible item that gave me a voice and shaped my love for radio. I transformed an area in my bedroom into a radio studio and I sat there for hours recording my “show.”

While during my early years, I focused on being on-air, there was something about sales and promotions that began to shift my focus in that direction. My first full time job after college was at the station that I manage today, WJBR in Wilmington, Delaware. I managed several Promotions Departments for the first 5 years of my career and I was always curious about sales. One day an opportunity presented itself to become a seller for KYW Newsradio, I decided to go for it. One day a few months into my rookie sales position, I was getting gas directly across the street from a car dealership that I never heard on-air. Although it was late in the day and I desperately wanted to go home and relax, I pushed myself to make one more stop in. I walked into the dealership and a gatekeeper took my card. I proceeded to check in for a few months. One morning while I sat at my desk at KYW, my phone rang and it was the General Manager of the dealership who apologized for not calling me back sooner. He asked if I could put together a proposal for $100,000 per month and include several of our stations in the proposal as well. That auto account propelled my early sales career and THAT was the beginning of my journey that ultimately lead me to Beasley and 92.5 WXTU in Philadelphia. Nearly a decade later, I returned back to Beasley’s 99.5 WJBR as a General Sales Manager, which is where I have been for the last 6 years.

Radio Ink: How did you know you’d be good at selling radio? When did it click?

Marta DeLisi: Well, it “clicks” every time you get a sale or am able to help someone on my team generate business. I think people who have done this job can attest that we are on a wild roller coaster ride. We experience the highs of closing business and the lows of losing business…it comes with the territory. I knew I could sell radio from the beginning but I fell in love with selling radio at Beasley Media Group’s WXTU.

Radio Ink: Why are you a successful leader of salespeople?

Marta DeLisi: Someone whose opinion I have always valued once told me that God doesn’t give full packages. We are all different. One’s strength is another person’s struggle. There isn’t one key to being a successful manager. I believe that there are many ways to positively impact a team. From my experience, they all start with getting to know the people on your team and having empathy and respect for that person’s reality. The things that matter to a Senior Account Manager are not the same things that matter to an Account Executive who is just starting out. I try to get to know what the team’s individual priorities and goals are and motivate them to achieve those goals. My job is to be a leader and to guide people on a path to success and, if my team is successful, I have successfully done my job.

Radio Ink: Tell us how you spot a great salesperson

Marta DeLisi: Great salespeople are great communicators, they can tell compelling stories. They are the type of people you notice when they walk into a room. They have mastered the art of mirroring the person they are talking to. Great sales people understand the psychology of human interaction, they are intuitive and sharp. They look prepared, rehearsed and professional. They also display empathy and have the ability and knowledge to walk alongside a client on their journey to success. The most talented people know that the sale is not about them, it is about what will work best for the client. They also know their products inside and out and they know enough about the business category they are selling to have an educated conversation with a client.



Radio Ink: How do you keep your team motivated?

Marta DeLisi: I keep my team motivated by sharing the success of others and by knowing what makes that person wake up in the morning and come to work. Is it financial motivation only or do they have a specific goal in mind? Once I know their personal and professional goals, I speak to those goals. I also reward and praise excellence by celebrating wins. This profession is wonderful but it is also difficult, I think people deserve to be recognized for their professional growth.

Radio Ink: What are you doing to always be on the lookout for new sellers?

Marta DeLisi: I believe this is one of the most challenging parts of our job because most successful people are gainfully employed. One of our top criteria for hiring is whether or not they will fit into our culture. We work hard to implement a culture of “yes,” a culture where everyone on the team works closely to deliver successful campaigns for our clients. We spend a great deal of time at work and having a team that respects one another is extremely important. Culture is the main reason we have had success recruiting talented people. People want to be happy where they work and we have a very positive culture.

Radio Ink: How do you keep yourself sharp, up on all the trends, ahead of the competition?

Marta DeLisi: I have my hand on the pulse of the market, our clients, agencies and consultants I also listen to podcasts, read books about leadership, take advantage of webinars and seminars. I am always looking to educate myself and grow marketing knowledge.

Radio Ink: Over the past 18 months, what are you most proud of?

Marta DeLisi: This was a difficult question for me to answer because, as a sales manager, I could talk about our revenue and pacing successes but sometimes this job is about even more than revenue.

Securing the rights to The Nemours Hospital for Children Help Our Kids Radiothon will sit very high on my list of accomplishments. The first time I visited Nemours Children’s Hospital, I was given a tour. A nurse led me to an outside garden called The Healing Garden. As we walked around the garden and admired the beautiful plants, the nurse told me that this garden is a place for families to come to cry. A place where you could often see sick kids soaking in what may very well be their last rays of sunshine on earth. A place for doctors and parents to have serious adult conversations about next steps for their beautiful children. I realized then that WJBR would support them because is was the right thing to do. We have continued to support them for five years. Recently the hospital approached us to do a fundraiser and we raised the most funds in the history of the Radiothon.

I guess sometimes a good deed gets noticed because Nemours Children’s Hospital approached us about a partnership. I am extremely proud that we were able to help grow this event and we will continue to grow it for many years to come.

The best think about radio is its ability to connect with the local community.. We are so incredibly lucky to be partners with Nemours because they are angels in our community. I am proud of Beasley for embracing Radiothon and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to make a real difference in the community.



Radio Ink: What are your expectations for 2022?

Marta DeLisi: My goals are to overachieve my company’s sales expectations and expand my incredible team. So, if you are looking to join a great team, please reach out.

Radio Ink: What advice, in this competitive environment, do you have for other sales managers across the country?

Marta DeLisi: There are so many incredible managers out there, my advice is to reflect on your own strengths and shortcomings on a regular basis. Spend time with your team and be there for them. Lastly, embrace the changes that our business is experiencing, change isn’t always bad, growth comes from embracing change.

Congratulate Marta for being named Sales Manager of the Week by e-mail at [email protected] Nominate your Sales Manager HERE