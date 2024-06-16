Chicago Radio Show Brings An Afrobeats First To The US Airwaves

Superadio and Miles Ahead Broadcasting LLC have entered into a distribution and advertising sales agreement to introduce the first syndicated show in the US to feature Afrobeats. AfroZons, hosted by Sheila O, originates from Power 92 (WPWX) in Chicago.

The show features a mix of urban music and Afrobeats, incorporating elements from British House, Hiplife, Dancehall, Soca, and R&B. AfroZons also includes insights from culture-connected personalities, giving expert commentary and additional specialized content.

Miles Ahead Broadcasting has previously partnered with SupeRadio – both companies have collaborated on the syndicated Café Mocha with Loni Love, Yo-Yo, and Angelique Perrin since 2010.

Sheila O said, “I am excited to be part of the historical ‘first’ that brought Afrobeats to mainstream terrestrial radio in the United States. Our goal was to showcase through the lens of music, fashion, and live shows our beautiful culture. We are thrilled about this partnership, which will help us amplify our mission to continue bringing Africa to the world on a larger platform.”

Miles Ahead Broadcasting CEO Sheila Eldridge commented, “The time is NOW for fresh content and music that pays tribute to our culture in a contemporary format that targets a new audience for stations… AfroZons is that show! I’m honored that the experienced team at Superadio has the foresight and sees the vision.”

Superadio President Eric Faison commented, “The AfroZons brand, with the syndicated radio show at its core, offers tremendous opportunities for affiliations, network radio, digital sales, and collaborative partnerships. It’s a big win for everyone!”