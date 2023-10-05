‘Café Mocha’ Pours A Hot Sales Deal With SupeRadio

Syndicated radio show Café Mocha, produced by Miles Ahead Broadcasting, is marking its 13th anniversary with a new advertising sales partnership with SupeRadio. The four-time Gracie Award-winning show airs in eight of the top 10 markets, including New York and Chicago.

Café Mocha features hosts Loni Love, Yo-Yo, and Angelique Perrin offering diverse perspectives on current events, social issues, and celebrity interviews. This isn’t the first collaboration between SupeRadio and Café Mocha; their partnership dates back to 2010 when the show was initially launched.

SupeRadio President Eric Faison commented, “The relationship between Superadio, Miles Ahead Broadcasting, and the Café Mocha radio show goes back to 2010 when the show was originally launched. Since then, Café Mocha has grown into the #1 nationally syndicated radio show for multicultural women, and we’re pleased to say that Café Mocha…Radio From A Woman’s Perspective is back home!”

Show creator and Executive Producer Sheila Eldridge added, “From radio, podcasts, and events our goal is to deliver to our affiliates a ‘marquee’ program that features high-profile celebrity interviews with lifestyle and entertaining conversations to enhance their weekend programming.”