RTDNA Pushes For Live Audio Allowance At Donald Trump Trial

The Radio Television Digital News Association has submitted a legal request to the US District Court of Washington D.C., seeking live audio and video coverage of the scheduled March 2024 trial related to January 6th activities involving former President Donald Trump.

Federal courts generally prohibit any form of broadcasting from courtrooms under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 53. The coalition argues that this limitation hampers public trust and increases the chance of disinformation. Alongside the legal request, the group also petitioned for a quick amendment to Rule 53 that would give judges the discretion to allow cameras in courtrooms.

This move is in line with RTDNA’s long-standing advocacy for transparency in the justice system. The organization has previously succeeded in gaining permission for same-day audio release of significant court cases, including the Bush v. Palm Beach County Canvassing Board case in 2000.

RTDNA President and CEO Dan Shelley stated, “For decades, RTDNA has been the nation’s leading advocate for cameras in courtroom. We believe Americans have a right to see for themselves if and how justice is administered to a former president of the United States. The only opportunity for the public to have any faith in the outcome of this trial is if people are able to see and hear the proceedings for themselves.”