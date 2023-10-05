Nick Cannon, Zach Sang Tease Amazon’s Post-Amp Plans

On Wednesday, news broke that Amazon is discontinuing Amp, its live-audio app that allowed users to run their own miniature radio stations by curating music and speaking alongside tracks. Now some of Amp’s biggest stars, lured away from terrestrial radio to the platform, are teasing new projects with the company.

Nick Cannon left Meruelo Media’s Power 106 (KPWR) in LA and ended his syndicated show in January to start a show, The Daily Cannon, on Amp in April. Zach Sang also found himself at Amazon after Westwood One ended his syndicated show in January after ten years.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Cannon and Sang gave Radio Ink statements from the pair. Cannon said, “AMP was a special place that gave me the opportunity to launch The Daily Cannon and I am looking forward to expanding my show with Amazon.”

Sang added, “Amp proved what radio could sound like with community as its priority. Through Amp, the Zach Sang Show has been building an environment that puts audience, artist, and connection first, and that work will continue with Amazon.”

Per both statements, Sang and Cannon will be staying with Amazon, with Cannon mentioning a show expansion. This could be into Amazon Prime Video or perhaps a new audio venture to compete with streaming services like Spotify, which are becoming more personality-focused.

Launched in March 2022, Amp was part of the trend of live-audio services that gained prominence during the pandemic. Steve Boom, who heads Amazon’s digital music unit, stated in a memo obtained by Bloomberg that the decision to shut down Amp was made after “months of careful consideration” about Amazon’s future investments.

Amp’s shutdown comes as other companies have also reevaluated their live-audio efforts. Spotify also terminated its live audio platform, and Clubhouse, the company that initially popularized the live audio format, has since shifted its focus to more intimate conversations among friends.