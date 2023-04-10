Nick Cannon Jumps From Traditional Radio To Amazon

When Nick Cannon left Meruelo Media’s Power 106 (KPWR) and ended his syndicated show in January, he told Radio Ink, “I will have a major announcement for you in the next few weeks.” We now know what that announcement is: Cannon is moving to Amazon’s live radio app, Amp.

The app will host The Daily Cannon, a morning show of new R&B, hip-hop, and pop tracks curated by Cannon, as well as interviews with emerging artists and news makers. Listeners can call in or chat with Cannon live on the app. The Daily Cannon is produced by Ncredible and Justin “Freeze” Fostar, with Cannon and Benjamin Sumpter as executive producers. The show will air on weekdays at 9a ET beginning April 24.

“I’m excited to be joining the next generation of live audio entertainment on Amp. Having a place where I can directly connect with listeners five days a week to spotlight the hottest emerging artists, chat about the latest and greatest in music and entertainment, and share real-time announcements in my world and beyond will make The Daily Cannon a show you don’t want to miss,” said Cannon. “There’s a magical thing that happens when entertainment is unedited and live, and I am excited for our journey ahead.”