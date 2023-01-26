Cannon Syndicated Show Ends

Nick Cannon took over mornings at Meruelo Media’s Power 106 in June of 2019. He then partnered with Skyview Networks to launch into syndication in early 2020. A report out Wednesday, confirmed by Skyview, states that the show has come to an end.

Radio Insight was the first to report the confirmation from Skyview that they have ended their radio relationship with Cannon. Here’s the statement Skyview sent to Radio Ink Thursday morning: “As of December 30, 2022, Nick Cannon is no longer partnered with Skyview Networks for the syndication of Nick Cannon Radio and Cannon’s Countdown. We look forward to continuing our ongoing relationship with Nick on our influencer platform and wish him the best in his future radio endeavors.”

Cannon took a leave from his radio shows in the Summer of 2020 following anti-Semitic comments he made on a podcast. The comments got him fired from a CBS TV show. He came back to radio a few months later.