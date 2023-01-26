Mike Francesca, Chris Russo to Reunite on ESPN

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo will reunite with his WFAN (660 AM) counterpart Mike Francesca during a special broadcast of ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday, February 1.

Russo and Francesca hosted the famous Mike & the Mad Dog program on WFAN in New York City from 1989 to 2008, quickly becoming one of the most-listened to sports discussion shows on broadcast radio in that market. The program ended when Russo signed an agreement for a show and a channel on Sirius Satellite Radio (now SiriusXM) in 2008.

“There is no way on earth you can talk about talk radio without bringing up Mike & the Mad Dog,” Stephen A. Smith, a co-host on First Take, said in a statement. “This business has changed, and flourished, because of what they accomplished as a dynamic duo spanning 19 years. They are, unquestionably, the standard.”

The reunion on First Take will span the entire two-hour period, which starts at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.