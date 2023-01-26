iHeart Picks Bynes for President Spot in Atlanta

iHeartMedia has appointed Spencer Bynes to the role of metro president for its Atlanta market, starting Wednesday, February 1. He will be responsible for all programming and marketing efforts at iHeartRadio’s Atlanta station cluster, including its digital platforms, and will report to division president Kim Guthrie.

“Spencer has done a superb job in his leadership role in Texas, where he drove positive changes in culture and performance,” Guthrie said in a statement. “In addition, his talents on how best to recruit, develop and coach a leadership team make him a wonderful fit for our needs here in Atlanta.”

Bynes joins the Atlanta radio group from iHeartMedia’s Texas region, where he served as the area president since 2021.

“What an extraordinary opportunity! Atlanta has a robust and flourishing economic business environment, a fascinating community of people from every part of the world and an incredible music culture and heritage,” said Bynes. “I am honored to join this team. I look forward to expanding iHeartMedia’s reach and influence and helping our customers thrive and grow their businesses.”