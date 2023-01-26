Entries Open for NAB Sustainability Awards

The NAB Show is now accepting entries for the newly-launched Excellence in Sustainability Awards.

The award recognizes individuals, companies and products that show outstanding innovation in media and technology in the area of conservation, reusability of natural resources and economic and social development.

The Excellence in Sustainability Awards will include the following categories:

Sustainability Champion Award – honoring individuals who demonstrate a passion in influencing their team or organization to achieve a more sustainable pathway

Sustainability Leadership Award – honoring organizations that have launched or completed sustainability initiatives

– honoring organizations that have launched or completed sustainability initiatives Sustainability Product or Service Award – honoring products or services that significantly improve sustainability or provide sustainable market alternatives that addresses a critical environmental challenge. Products/Services must be available in 2023.

NAB Show says it will accept nominations from businesses of all sizes, locations and maturity, including not-for-profit organizations. The entries will be judged by an independent panel of sustainability experts; award winners will be chosen in each category, one for small, medium, large and not-for-profit organizations.

The deadline for entries is April 3. For more information, go HERE.