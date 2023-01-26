PRX Launches Podcast on Pegasus Software

PRX and Exile Content Studios are teaming up on a new podcast that investigates an Israeli cyber arms group and its smartphone hacking software that was used to target a slain Washington Post reporter.

The show, Espionage, Murder and Peagsus Software, takes a deep dive into the NSO Group and its Pegasus product, a suite of software and hardware that allowed law enforcement and government officials to hack into the smartphones of high-profile targets around the world.

The software was used to track the wife of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi several months before the reporter’s death in October 2018.

The first two episodes of the show were released this week and are available to stream or download HERE.