WABC Remembers Bernard McGuirk One Year After His Death

77WABC Radio commemorated the one-year anniversary of the passing of its former Bernie & Sid in the Morning co-host, Bernard McGuirk, who died of prostate cancer. McGuirk hosted the show alongside Sid Rosenberg from April 2018 until his passing.

Prior to WABC, McGuirk served as the Executive Producer for the Imus in the Morning Show, where he first met and worked with Rosenberg.

The tribute was part of an extended edition of the Sid & Friends in the Morning Show, which aired on October 5. Rosenberg hosted the tribute and was joined by several of McGuirk’s former colleagues, including Warner Wolf and Connell McShane, both news anchors on the Imus Show, and contributor Carley Shimkus.

77WABC and Red Apple Media President Chad Lopez also announced an initiative to raise awareness for prostate cancer screening in McGuirk’s memory.

Rosenberg commented, “I am so grateful to have known and worked with Bernie. Bernie was a phenomenal radio host and an even better person. That’s what I miss most every day.”