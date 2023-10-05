Bret Gogoel To Anchor Two Chicago-Centric Shows On WLS-AM

Cumulus Media’s Chicago News/Talk radio station, 890 WLS-AM, is placing Bret Gogoel in the anchor chair for two new one-hour afternoon news programs: The Closing Bell and PM Chicago.

The Closing Bell will feature Gogoel discussing a wide range of business topics, from local to global. The show aims to engage Chicago’s small business community, entrepreneurs, and CEOs. Alongside Kim Gordon, Nick Gale, and Annie Krall, Gogoel will delve into the latest developments in technology, consumer trends, and local business, focusing on their impact on Chicagoans’ finances.

PM Chicago will feature Gogoel and the WLS Newsroom team on a variety of local news, from politics and education to crime and health.

890 WLS-AM Program Director Stephanie Tichenor stated, “I am delighted to be adding local news and business programs for our listeners in the afternoons. Bret has risen through the ranks at WLS from a part-time board operator to news anchor and host and he is the perfect fit to helm these new offerings.”

“I’m beyond excited to host The Closing Bell and PM Chicago on WLS. Listeners deserve to hear the latest, unbiased news about their money and their city, and I look forward to providing that on a daily basis,” added Gogoel.