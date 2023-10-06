Blast From The Past: Rod Anders, 1957

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast from the Past features Rod Anders.

Before Rod became a household name on Portland, OR TV as Ramblin’ Rod, he was on air in Klamath Falls at KFLW. During his time on TV, Anders became the partial inspiration for Krusty the Clown in The Simpsons, created by Portland native Matt Groening.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past to Cameron at [email protected] for your chance to be featured.