Good Karma or Bad News? Radio Reacts to WCBS 880’s End

The radio industry and New York City were shocked on Monday morning to hear that WCBS-AM would be leaving its All-News format behind. Radio Ink reached out to those inside WCBS 880 and beyond to gauge the change on a station and an industry level.

Citing, “The headwinds facing local journalism nationwide,” Audacy New York Market President Chris Oliviero announced that the decision was made to hand the heritage station to Craig Karmazin’s Good Karma Brands under a Local Marketing Agreement, where it will become a part of ESPN New York – likely under the new call letters WHSQ-AM.

Oliviero says Audacy’s All-News focus will now be directed toward WINS-AM.

Good Karma Brands’ ESPN New York Market Manager Vinny DiMarco shared, “We are thrilled to add the iconic 880 AM signal to ESPN New York, expanding distribution and enriching the listening experience for our dedicated fans. This heritage station will strengthen our connection with the community, enhance the advertising solutions we can deliver for our partners, and create an opportunity for additional incredible content while continuing to air the ESPN Radio Network on 1050 AM.”

Not all parties with a stake – past or present – are as keen on WCBS 880’s end.

Radio Ink discussed the change with former CBS News VP/Radio Harvey Nagler, who also served as Director of News and Programming for WCBS-AM during his career. He told us, “Responsibility for the programming and what transpired has to be at the doorstep of Audacy management. I don’t think you can just sweep that under the rug and say times have changed and culture has changed. This is an institution that had millions of listeners, probably hundreds of thousands on any daypart, and was respected and loved.”

“I don’t think upper management can be absolved of responsibility for the downfall of WCBS. When I was there, which admittedly was many years ago, we only shared 20% of our audience with WINS. You had a lot of audience that didn’t even know about the other All-News station or didn’t listen to it. I suspect that is still the case today.”

“All you need to do is look at some of the emails that listeners have started to send to the radio station about how they depend on it and have trusted it. When there is so much polarization in the news media, WCBS was a beacon of objectivity, clarity, and information that people could trust. To see it go away is very sad.”

The Writers Guild of America East commented they are, “Devastated that Audacy, the second largest radio company in America, today announced that they are shutting down WCBS Newsradio 880, a trusted news source for New Yorkers since 1924. There were 23 WGA East members laid off by Audacy, and we expect the Company to comply with the applicable provisions in our collective bargaining agreement, including guaranteed severance.”

“Audacy is the owner of more than 200 radio stations in nearly 50 markets. The closure of WCBS Newsradio 880 is another example of consolidation by a major media conglomerate, which ultimately deprives the public of critical local news stories with different perspectives. Audacy’s decision is even more egregious given that this is a critical election year. This is a giant loss for New York City and the news industry at large.”

Audacy declined to comment on Radio Ink‘s queries about whether any WCBS-AM staff would make the transition to WINS. WCBS Anchor Steve Scott confirmed he will be let go in a post on X/Twitter.

Finally, Radio Ink talked with Ad Fontes Media Chief Strategy Officer and local news advocate Lou Paskalis about the implications of the shuttering of one of America’s longest-running heritage news stations.

“Today’s announcement that, after 50 years of continuous operation, New York’s WCBS-AM is discontinuing its all-news format, brings a disturbing national trend home to roost for those of us who live in Manhattan; local, ad-supported news platforms are disappearing at the rate of two a week in this country depriving millions of Americans free access to high-quality news journalism. While there are many drivers, the biggest is that marketers have moved away from advertising in news due to unfounded fears about getting their brands caught up in the culture war. Journalism is vital to our economy, society, and democracy; failing to support it puts our way of life in jeopardy.”

Numerous Radio Ink readers have let their thoughts be known in the comments on our original article, with Michael Walsh offering a particularly poignant take. “I was a 14-year-old high school student home sick with pneumonia in September 1967 when I happened upon Newsradio 88, a few weeks after its debut. Now I’m a 70-year-old grandfather, retiring soon, and I’ve listened the entire time. I heard all the giants of journalism who filled the airwaves over all these years, some no longer with us, and many whom I can still hear every day on WCBS. To all of you who have made Newsradio 88 possible, whether behind the scenes or on the air, THANK YOU for being a treasured companion in my home and car every day.”