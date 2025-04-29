Kelly Ripa’s Podcast To Go Live On SiriusXM’s Radio Andy

SiriusXM is expanding its partnership with Kelly Ripa, bringing her podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, to satellite radio with a new live call-in format. Ripa will begin airing exclusive bi-weekly live episodes on the platform’s Radio Andy channel starting May 6.

The show’s signature pre-recorded interview format will continue alongside the new interactive episodes, alternating weekly. The live episodes, which will air Tuesday afternoons, will feature Ripa taking listener calls on parenting, pop culture, relationships, and wellness, often alongside friends and expert guests.

Since its debut in March 2023, Let’s Talk Off Camera has earned over 8 million downloads, with fans enjoying candid stories from both Ripa’s life and a roster of celebrity guests that has included Rob Lowe, Rita Ora, Jimmy Kimmel, and Chelsea Handler. Future guests in the new season include Jeremy Renner, Rebel Wilson, Christina Applegate, Lola Consuelos, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Radio Andy Curator Andy Cohen commented, “It’s a BIG deal for Radio Andy to showcase a personality as brilliant as Kelly over our airwaves. She is as electric, outspoken, hilarious, and relatable as ever, and I’m joyous that her new deal includes live shows for us.”

Ripa added, “What better way to present season three than to partner with the king of reality, Andy Cohen. Plus, get ready, commuters, this season we’re bringing you live episodes on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. So hold on to your children. Buckle your seatbelts. Secure your hot beverages, and let us handle the rest.”