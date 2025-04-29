HHawaii Media Names Fleming Kauai Station & Sales Manager

Joshua Fleming is back on the airwaves in Hawaii as both a host and manager at HHawaii Media. Fleming, known on-air as Shwah, is now handling mornings at Island Radio 98.9 (KITH), the Hawaiian Hits and Reggae Roots station serving Kauai.

In addition to his on-air duties, Fleming is taking on the dual role of Station Manager and General Sales Manager for all five of HHawaii Media’s Kauai stations: Island Radio 98.9, Rooster Country 99.9, Jamz 98.1, Sunny 101.3, and 107.9 The X.

Most recently, he served as Regional Digital Sales Manager for Cumulus Media in Reno, NV, but Fleming is no stranger to the islands. He attended high school in Pahoa on the Big Island and previously worked in both on-air and sales management roles in Hilo and Honolulu.