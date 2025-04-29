NRG Media Wausau Raises $96K To Aid Wisconsin Veterans

Listeners of NRG Media’s four Wausau/Stevens Point stations turned out in full force during the Packers Tailgate Tour stop in Mosinee on April 11, raising more than $96,000 for Patriot K9s of Wisconsin, a nonprofit that provides service dogs at no cost to veterans.

Fans had the chance to meet current and former Green Bay Packers players and team President and CEO Mark Murphy, snap photos, and support Patriot K9s, which trains and pairs service dogs with veterans coping with PTSD and other service-related challenges.

NRG Media stations involved include Wisconsin’s Big Cheese 107.9 (WBCV), 103.3 WGLX, Hot 96.7 (WHTQ), and Y106.7 (WYTE).

Patriot K9s Strategic Business Manager Susie Arnold said, “We were absolutely blown away by the sheer volume of resources and time the radio stations provided, which was instrumental in making this event such a huge success. We can’t thank NRG enough for your overwhelming support.”