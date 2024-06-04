Famed Buffalo TV Broadcaster Maria Genero Returns To Radio

Maria Genero, former weather anchor for Buffalo’s WGRZ-TV, has returned to her radio roots at Radio One Buffalo’s Big WECK (WECK-AM). Genero left the NBC affiliate’s Most Buffalo afternoon show in December, and will now host Saturday mornings.

She started in radio in 1984, before moving to TV in 1987 where she worked in New York City, Miami, and Los Angeles. She came back home to Buffalo in 2001 and spent 17 years on WGRZ-TV.

According to The Buffalo News, Radio One Buffalo owner Buddy Shula reached out to Genero about a return and has hinted at more substantial involvement in the future.

Maria Genero told the outlet, “Right now, everything’s up in the air. We’re just taking it slow. I haven’t done radio in so long. I was like, well, just be yourself.”

“Being on the air at Channel 2 was like talking to my friends. It was so easy. It’ll take a bit for me to feel comfortable like that. Not 17 years obviously. But just to feel comfortable in doing radio, it’ll take a little time to feel comfortable riding that bike again. The first time out it was a little scary.”

Genero was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2023 alongside Audacy Buffalo Kiss 98.5 (WKSE) morning host Janet Snyder, air-talent Jim “Jerry Reo” Bradley, and Audacy News/Talk Format Captain Tim Wenger