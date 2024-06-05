Employee Confidence – Build It!

(By Rick Fink) Some refer to it with positive words like self-assurance, tenacity, determination, and poise. Others use negative words like conceit, arrogance, and cockiness. Regardless of how you describe it, having confidence is a good thing.

Not having it can affect a business in several negative ways, including loss of sales and customers.

Confidence isn’t just a necessary quality for people in leadership roles. It’s important for everyone within an organization, especially if they have direct contact with customers. The more confidence they have and display, the better they will perform, and the more likely people will be to do business with them.

Here’s the catch: most people believe confidence is something individuals are blessed with. The truth is that confidence is developed over time. It’s the outcome of the thoughts we think and the actions we take. It takes nurturing, encouragement, and development.

When it comes to confidence, knowledge is power; “The more you learn, the more you earn.”

However, confidence is a two-way street and can wax and wane throughout our daily lives and our work lives. It’s boosted when we experience a win or receive praise. It takes a hit when we fall short of our expectations, or are criticized or rejected.

Managing confidence, the ups and downs among your employees, can prove to pay huge dividends. Selling is often defined as “a transference of confidence.”

Do your sellers have confidence in the products and services you provide? Do they have enough knowledge to be comfortable to explain your products or services with confidence? Are you consciously working towards sustaining and building your employees’ confidence?

As leaders, it’s your job to build confidence among your employees. Train them – Teach them – Guide them.

The more they learn, the more you’ll earn!|

NEVER Stop Learning – Get Better Every Day!

Rick Fink from ENS Media (www.ensmediausa.com) can be reached by phone at 605-310-2062 or e-mail at [email protected]