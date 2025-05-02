Brandi Britain Joins WMMO Orlando Mornings With Jay Edwards

Cox Media Group Orlando has added Brandi Britain to the weekday morning lineup at 98.9 WMMO. Britain comes to CMG after more than a decade hosting mornings for Cumulus Media Atlanta and joins current host Jay Edwards.

Britain is known for her distinctive voice, energetic personality, and relatable humor. Her move to WMMO marks a return to daily radio after a successful 11-year run in Atlanta, where she built a strong fanbase through storytelling and audience connection.

Jay Edwards, who has been heard on the Orlando airwaves for a quarter century, said, “I have never been more excited… I get to start the next chapter with an incredibly talented and very funny co-host! My mornings just got better, and I think Orlando will agree, theirs did too!”

WMMO Program Director Steve Stewart said, “I’m thrilled to have such a popular talent join our WMMO family. Brandi is going to be loved by our Orlando listeners, just as she was in Atlanta.”