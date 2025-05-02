Spanish Broadcasting System Returned to Net Profit in 2024

Spanish Broadcasting System reported a return to profitability in 2024, reversing a $40.7 million net loss from the prior year. The result marks a turning point in the efforts of Raúl Alarcón, who returned as the Hispanic broadcaster’s President in February 2024.

While net revenue remained mostly flat year-over-year – $155.1 million in 2024 compared to $154.6 million in 2023 – the company executed significant cost reductions that drove a sharp swing in operating performance.

Operating expenses dropped from $175.3 million in 2023 to $121.2 million in 2024, largely due to a steep decline in impairment charges and lower corporate and operational costs. These improvements helped shift the company from a $20.6 million operating loss in 2023 to $33.8 million in operating income in 2024.

All in all, Spanish Broadcasting System’s net income finished in the black at $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as opposed to a $40.6 million net loss in 2023.

Despite the improved earnings, the company flagged ongoing risks to its financial stability, particularly related to its $310 million in 9.75% Senior Secured Notes maturing in March 2026. Management acknowledged it does not currently have sufficient cash or committed financing in place to repay the debt and cannot assure that refinancing will occur in time.

SBS amended its $15 million revolving credit facility in February 2025, extending the maturity date to August 29, 2025. As of year-end 2024, the company had drawn $4.9 million on the facility, which it uses to support working capital needs.

Looking ahead, the company said it will continue evaluating strategic acquisitions and dispositions to build scale in key US Hispanic markets, while relying on existing cash flow and its credit facility to meet operating obligations.

It partly hopes to achieve these goals through the divestment of its Mega TV network and related assets within the next year. In 2023, SBS terminated a $64 million sales agreement with Voz Media after the buyer failed to close. A subsequent lawsuit was settled in 2024.