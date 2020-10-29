New Director Of Sales For CMG, Tulsa

Cody Welling takes over as Director of Sales November 9 for Cox Media Group, Tulsa. Welling will be responsible for all client partnerships for CMG Tulsa’s media cluster.

Welling is an industry vet who most recently served as the GSM for the Ohio News Network and 97.1 The Fan (WBNS-FM) in Columbus. His resume also includes stops in Illinois, Michigan and Louisiana.

“Cody is passionate about delivering results for advertising partners through creative marketing solutions,” said Cathy Gunther, Market VP. “This makes him a perfect fit for CMG Tulsa.

CMG Tulsa includes: KRMG- FM, KJSR-FM, KRAV-FM, KWEN-FM, KWEN-HD2 and KOKI-TV, KYMT-TV, MeTV.