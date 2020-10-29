Company Promotion for Wade Linder

Wade Linder, PD for 94.7 WLS Chicago has been promoted to VP, Classic Rock for Cumulus. He has more than 20 years of programming experience.

Linder will now be a key resource on the content leadership team for the company’s 34 Classic Rock stations. He will continue as PD at WLS, a role he has held since 2018.

“Wade’s track record is indisputable, and the respect he’s earned from programmers inside and outside the company is well-earned. His steady hand is a welcome addition to the content leadership team,” said Troy Hanson, VP Corporate Programming, Rock Formats.

“It’s a privilege to work with the programming brains and pure personalities in Classic Rock at Cumulus, with so much brand knowledge already present,” said Linder.