Feminist Podcast Launch

UNDISTRACTED is a new podcast from The Meteor, a collective of activists, journalists, and creators building a new platform focused on modern feminist work. The program is hosted by activist and MSNBC contributor Brittany Packnett Cunningham.

Packnett Cunningham and The Meteor are producing the podcast in partnership with Pineapple Street Studios, part of Entercom’s Podcast Network. The creators say the program “will dive into the news of the day with an unapologetically intersectional woman-centered point of view.”

“No matter what happens on Election Day, we want to help create the next tomorrow,” said Packnett Cunningham. “We’re ready to give our community a place to cut through to the noise to the real issues, through the perspectives that far too often aren’t included in the media, but are real to all of us: gender, race, identity, and more.”