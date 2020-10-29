Congratulations 2020 Medallas de Cortez Winners

On Thursday during the final session of Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Live event, the 2020 Medallas de Cortez awards were handed out with the help of our sponsor Jinny Laderer from vCreative. Here are all the winners…
Marketer of the Year
Raysa Rodriguez-Leon
Katz Radio Group
Local Personality of the Year
Juan “DJ Gallo” Lezama
WYMY-FM
Raleigh-Durham/Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC
Syndicated/National Personality of the Year
Armida y La Flaka
MLC Media
Program Director of the Year
Nio “Encendio” Fernandez
WYUU-FM
Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL
DOS/Sales Manager of the Year
Carolina Patino
Spanish Broadcasting System
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood, FL
Market/General Manager of the Year
Romeo Herrera
R Communications, LLC
McAllen-Brownsville, TX
Station of the Year
WEMG-AM & FM
Philadelphia, PA
Broadcaster of the Year
Jesus Lara
Univision