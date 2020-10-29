Congratulations 2020 Medallas de Cortez Winners

On Thursday during the final session of Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Live event, the 2020 Medallas de Cortez awards were handed out with the help of our sponsor Jinny Laderer from vCreative. Here are all the winners…

Marketer of the Year

Raysa Rodriguez-Leon

Katz Radio Group

Local Personality of the Year

Juan “DJ Gallo” Lezama

WYMY-FM

Raleigh-Durham/Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC

Syndicated/National Personality of the Year

Armida y La Flaka

MLC Media

Program Director of the Year

Nio “Encendio” Fernandez

WYUU-FM

Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL

DOS/Sales Manager of the Year

Carolina Patino

Spanish Broadcasting System

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood, FL

Market/General Manager of the Year

Romeo Herrera

R Communications, LLC

McAllen-Brownsville, TX

Station of the Year

WEMG-AM & FM

Philadelphia, PA

Broadcaster of the Year

Jesus Lara

Univision