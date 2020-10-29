Agency Exec Chimes in on Nielsen Changes

Earlier this week Nielsen announced it would be making it more difficult for non-subscribing stations to get on a buy. If agencies or buyers do not subscribe to Respondent Level Data they will not see non-subscribers. We checked in with Brandi Jackson, Media Director for O’Brien et al Advertising in Virginia Beach to get her feedback on the upcoming changes.

Radio Ink: What are your thoughts on the upcoming Nielsen changes?

Brandi Jackson: Not at all happy about them from an agency perspective. We pay to get Nielsen ratings for particular markets, and thus expect them to be an accurate representation of the market. By not showing stations that don’t subscribe – unless I pay MORE for RLD data as well – then Nielsen ratings basically become almost useless.

Radio Ink: How will it impact how you buy radio?

Brandi Jackson: We are (still) BIG radio fans here at the agency; always have been. However, I can tell you that if we cannot see ratings for those who don’t subscribe, that will make us uneasy when buying a market – especially one that is new/unfamiliar to us. This lack of confidence could – in theory – cause us to choose to go with another form of media where we DO have a solid grasp on the market, and the best way to get our client’s message out to the correct target audience. Of course, if we know that radio is DEFINITELY the best way to promote a certain message, we would still do it. But it will take a LOT more work on our end to make sure we’re doing the right thing and using the best stations for our demo. However, if it’s a toss-up between several, this could very well sway a decision to use another medium in which we have more confidence in measuring what we are purchasing. It may also make us focus more on ROI (which we currently do now), but then we start measuring stations not on reach, but on performance. This may or may not help those who are subscribers or not.

Radio Ink: How do you think it will impact radio’s overall revenue in your market and in general?

Brandi Jackson: I don’t think it will have a HUGE impact on direct business, or those who are looking for strong promotions and awareness. Especially with the increase in social media that is always typically included in any radio campaign. We’ll be able to figure out who the top stations are by going to their social media pages, etc. We’ve done that quite often when going into a new market; it helps us make final decisions. I don’t think it will have a HUGE impact, but I DO think it will have SOME impact, as I’m already hearing that some agencies are telling stations that if they can’t “see” them, they can’t “buy” them. That will not be OUR mantra, but it does make our job harder.

Radio Ink: Don’t you think it was unfair for the stations not paying for the ratings to get the benefit of them while others were footing the full bill.

Brandi Jackson: Sure it’s unfair to the stations who have to foot the bill. Absolutely. However on the agency side, they just devalued their product for us. Why would we pay to subscribe to incomplete data?

Radio Ink: What are you hearing about this from your local radio reps?

Brandi Jackson: The ones who subscribe have brought it to my attention; no word from those who haven’t. Not a lot of discussion about it just yet, however. Just found out about it this week, so I may be late to the party.

We’ve bought well over 100+ radio markets on behalf of a client, PPM, diary and non-rated. So we DO have extensive experience with seeing rankers that may not have all stations included. It’s no fun and frustrating, but we HAVE been able to adjust. We can likely “guesstimate” ratings based on older data (for a limited amount of time of course) and – I think – will still be able to give our clients a fairly accurate picture of most markets we buy on the regular. It’s just going to take more effort and elbow grease on our end. OR – we just pay the extra money and get the RLD data, which – right now and in this climate – we aren’t quite ready to do.