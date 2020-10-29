Music Icon Gets His Own Radio Show

The great Tony Orlando will be joining 77 WABC in hosting his own weekend music show. Orlando will spin hits from the 60s and 70s every Saturday from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Orlando said, “I am thrilled to be back on the radio on 77 WABC to play the greatest hits of an iconic generation: the sixties and seventies. I can’t wait to be on the airwaves with my fans who are looking forward to the greatest hits – we are going to have a lot of fun.”

“Tony is one of the country’s most endearing and beloved entertainers with his energy, warmth, humor, and we are excited to bring this back on Saturday nights in New York!” said John Catsimatidis, Owner of Red Apple Media. “Orlando is an iconic musician who holds a place in the hearts of everyone who lived through the sixties and seventies – we could not be more pleased to bring him aboard for what we all love on Saturday nights: fun and music. My motto is make music, not war.” he continued.