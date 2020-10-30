New Class Enters Hall of Fame

Elvis Duran hosted the event that was heard on radio stations across the country, iHeartRadio and SirisXM. The event was held virtual this year because of COVID-19. Among the honorees, Charlamagne Tha God and Donnie Simpson.

Charlamagne Tha God said that back in 2009 he gave the introduction Hall of Fame speech for Wendy Williams, and almost 11 years later, he’s being inducted as part of The Breakfast Club. “I read all the legendary names on that Wall at the Broadcast Museum, I felt inspired and said to myself, ‘I’m going to be on that Wall one day.’”

During his acceptance speech Donnie Simpson said, “The Hall has recognized the right side of the dial, now, a lot of people of color are going in this class, and I want to tell the Hall that I respect that.”

The 2020 Class of Radio Hall of Fame Inductees:

Mark & Brian – KLOS-FM

Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more)

Cokie Roberts – Political Reporter, NPR

Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)

Angie Martinez – WWPR-FM New York City

Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)

The Breakfast Club – Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, DJ Envy, Premiere Networks

WWPR -FM, Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more)

Sway Calloway – SiriusXM Shade 45 Channel

Public Vote Music Format On-Air Personality

Glenn Beck – The Glenn Beck Show, Premiere Networks

Public Vote Spoken Word On-Air Personality

Donnie Simpson – WMMJ-FM Washington D.C.

Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee inductee