Welcome To The Radio Wrap

Happy Sunday and welcome to the Radio Ink Radio Wrap. Starting today, we’re happy to present seven hand-picked stories (six here, because of this introduction) from our daily headlines to sum up the week in radio. Here’s what you can expect:

We’ll provide core industry conversations and intelligence that shape how we all do business, from the C-Suite down to the prize closet.

For instance, in today’s edition, you’ll find Nueva Network CEO Jose Villafañe talking about how Hispanic radio’s role in the political landscape remains massively underrated. Democrats and Republicans need the multicultural vote this year, but Jose makes it clear – both parties are going to have to earn it. And where does that audience go? Radio. And many more groups that depend on AM/FM have that same attitude.

You’ll also find stories shaping radio from the outside looking in, like Seattle’s KPNW and Star 101.5 both flipping to Country on the same day. Look in the comments. You’ll find 121 emotional responses to the impact when you change a city’s daily radio routine – no matter what the book shows. (Side note: programmers, I am begging you: stop flipping stations on April Fools Day.)

So, as you prepare for the week ahead, we hope you enjoy this curated view of the week behind.

See you tomorrow,

Cameron Coats

Radio Ink Online Editor