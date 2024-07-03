A Midyear Message From Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats

I, like many, like to take the July 4th holiday to look back and see exactly where I am for the back half of the year. Radio’s 2024 path is another choppy one, necessitating continued resilience from everyone from board ops to board chairs.

After a few months of silence, many of radio’s enemies – who would wish the end of the AM/FM as a means of free entertainment and public information – are at the gates again. Stations are still trying to regain financial footing after a troubled 2023. There are questions and concerns about where generative AI will leave many creative and sales careers.

But no media company – audio, digital, visual, or otherwise – is on a smooth path right now, which puts radio, as I see it, at a unique advantage. Being resilient is nothing new to us. DSPs, traditional TV, and younger media outlets are being thrown into the fray from relative comfort.

In my rearview mirror for the year, I see plenty from radio worth celebrating. From a Baltimore morning show that stepped up to super-serve its grieving community the day of the Key Bridge collapse to an AM station getting students excited about working in the industry, there have been plenty of wins along the way. State broadcast associations went to bat for radio’s power directly on Capitol Hill and came away with widespread support. AM radio got a huge cheer from both radio and television broadcasters on the Main Stage at NAB Show 2024.

There was plenty more good news where those came from, and you’ll find just a fraction of it in today’s headlines email.

Another positive to come? One week from Monday you’ll be treated to Radio Ink‘s bold new magazine look in our annual Top 40 Most Powerful People In Radio edition – which will lead to some exciting visual changes here on the digital side as well.

As always, thank you for reading and engaging with Radio Ink every day. Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend and bingeing season three of The Bear.

Fresh headlines coming your way on Monday.

Cameron Coats is the Online Editor for Radio Ink.